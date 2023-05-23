Clémentine MacNeice introduces newborn son to influencer pals

Clémentine MacNeice has introduced her newborn son to her influencer pals.

The celebrity stylist welcomed her first child with her husband Jamie Lynch last month.

The new mum later revealed they had named their baby boy Marceau.

On Monday afternoon, Clémentine brought baby Marceau to the Westbury Hotel in Dublin’s City Centre to meet her influencer pals.

Tara O’Farrell, Aimee Connolly, Mark Rogers and James Patrice all turned out to dote over the one-month-old.

Taking to her Instagram story, Aimee shared a sweet snap of the five pals with the “newest member of the crew”.

The Sculpted by Aimee founder also gushed to Clémentine that Marceau is “perfect”.

Elsewhere, Mark boasted that he was getting “all the cuddles” from Marceau.

He joked to Clémentine that he’s “not giving him back”.

Meanwhile, Tara shared sweet photos via Instagram, writing: “The newest member of our gang 🥰 I’m obsessed with little Marceau, he was the best boy today.”

“@clementinemacneice beyond happy for you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Clémentine announced her pregnancy last November, writing: “A little news to share… We are beyond grateful ❤️ Baby Lynch, 2023.”

The celebrity stylist and her now-husband Jamie got engaged in June 2021, and tied the knot a few months later that November.

Their wedding was attended by a host of well-known faces, including Clémentine’s best friend and social media star James Patrice – who was her Man of Honour.