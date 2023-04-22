Clémentine MacNeice announces the birth of her first child

Clémentine MacNeice has announced the birth of her first child.

The celebrity stylist, who married her longtime love Jamie Lynch at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary in November 2021, shared the news via Instagram on Saturday.

She wrote: “19.04.2023 💙 Our beautiful boy is here. Hard to put this feeling into words, the best day of our lives ✨.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clémentine MacNeice (@clementinemacneice)

Clémentine announced her pregnancy last November, writing: “A little news to share… We are beyond grateful ❤️ Baby Lynch, 2023.”

The celebrity stylist and Jamie got engaged in June 2021, and tied the knot a few months later that November.

Their wedding was attended by a host of well-known faces, including Clémentine’s best friend and social media star James Patrice – who was her Man of Honour.

The guest list also included influencers Tara O’Farrell, Mark Rogers, and Aimee Connolly.