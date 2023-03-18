Claire Byrne addresses possibility of taking over The Late Late Show hosting gig

Claire Byrne has addressed the possibility of taking over The Late Late Show hosting gig.

Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from the RTÉ chat show on Thursday morning, after fourteen years at the helm of the late night chat show.

While bookies have hotly tipped Miriam O’Callaghan as Ryan’s replacement, industry insiders have put their money on Claire or Brendan O’Connor.

Speaking to Ryan on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, the broadcaster admitted: “I think everyone was very surprised [about his departure from the show].”

“We were all very surprised here as well. The news came in and we were like ‘What? Wow!’ I don’t think anyone saw it coming that you decided to leave the Late Late.”

When discussing The Late Late Toy Show, Ryan told her: “There will be Toy Shows with the next person, whoever that might be, Claire.”

Claire jokingly told Ryan that he was “talking to the person who walked away from work” – referring to her stepping away from her show Claire Byrne Live last May.

“Would you not consider walking back?” Ryan asked his RTÉ colleague.

“Let’s not go there!” Claire joked.

During a heartfelt monologue on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Ryan hinted that his replacement will be a female.

Addressing his exit to the live audience and viewers at home, Ryan said: “As many of you might have heard, I will be leaving The Late Late Show…”

“I just wanted to say a few brief words on it because people were saying ‘so why?’, and the truth of it is that in life you make a decision on the basis of your gut. And this was my gut, and my gut is based on when you know, you know, and it feels right.”

“I’ve been really blown away by all the good wishes from so many people over the last few days, I’m very heartened and I’m very grateful, and I wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been in touch,” he continued.

“It’s been a real privilege to be with you all every Friday night, to be the custodian of this great institution for the past 14 years. I’ve met some of the most inspiring people, I’ve made some wonderful friends.”

“I have to say a special mention to my friends from the Toy Show down through the years because they’re just amazing kids, many of them now young men and women and thank you to them.”

“But to the Irish public, to you at home, time after time, I’ve been especially bowled over by your generosity raising millions of euro for those who needed it and that’s really something we’ll all be very proud of.”

Concluding his monologue, Ryan hinted his replacement would be a female presenter as he wished his successor the best of luck.

“Thank you for staying with me and with us on the show, and I wish my successor, whoever she may be, the very best of luck,” he said.

After receiving a laugh from the audience, Ryan added: “Obviously I jest, but good luck to whoever is next and I’ll be supporting them.”

“But I’m not gone yet so apologies, I’ve still got more to do, I’ll still be on the radio every morning at 9 of course and I’ve lots more that I’m going to do in TV land.”

Ryan also teased he’s got some “great shows coming up” and promised “the best is yet to come”.

Ryan, who has presented the talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 on RTÉ One.

The TV personality will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.