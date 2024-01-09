Cillian Murphy tipped for Oscar win after success at Golden Globe Awards

Cillian Murphy has been tipped to win the Oscar after his success at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The Irish actor took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, on Sunday night.

This was the actor’s second Golden Globe nomination and his first win.

The 47-year-old’s achievement has put him in the lead to take home the Oscar for Best Actor, ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, March 10.

Cillian has been tipped at 4/6 ahead of actors Bradey Cooper and Paul Giamatti.

Gráinne Humphreys, Executive Director of Dublin International Film Festival, told The Irish Sun: “If you looked at the reaction in the room at the Golden Globes to Cillian’s win, everyone seemed to think that the award had gone to the right person.”

“That’s wonderful and nice that it’s not just Irish audiences who are putting their money on a rank outsider, we actually have somebody in Cillian who is definitely the one to beat.”

Cilian reportedly took a flight out of Los Angeles back home to Irish soil on Monday morning, with Aer Lingus sharing a snap of his Golden Globe onboard the flight.

The Peaky Blinders star allegedly avoid campaigning for his Oscar nomination, as many actors due ahead of the prestigious awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aer Lingus (@aerlingus)

Gráinne continued: “There’s a lot of talk about people who are possibly campaigning, and they are running around and going to everything and shaking hands.”

“Desperately calling on people to vote for them but in this situation, Cillian is quite rightly letting his performance (in Oppenheimer), and the admiration of his peers, and now the recognition from the Golden Globes to stand for his campaign.”

“That’s not too dissimilar to how Daniel Day Lewis did it (when he took home the Oscar for My Left Foot).”

In his acceptance speech, Cillian said: “I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set it was different.”

“The level of rigour of the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master.”

“I want to thank Chris and Emma for having complete faith in me for 20 years. One of the most beautiful things about being an actor is you can’t do it on your own.”

“And we have the most incredible ensemble cast in this movie.”

The moment #CillianMurphy won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at Sunday night’s #GoldenGlobes 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4myFaKDJXc — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) January 8, 2024



“They were magic and some of them are here today, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Gary Oldman. Thank you for carrying me and holding me through this movie.”

He continued: “Oh, to all my fellow nominees. If you’re Irish or not, you are all legends. Stunning work. I salute you.”

“To all my reps, on my team, thank you so much. You are the best.”

“To my family, I’m the luckiest man and I love you. Thanks so much, guys.”