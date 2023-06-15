Christy Dignam’s funeral details have been revealed.

The Aslan star sadly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63, after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in 2013.

A farewell gathering will be held for the Irish singer in Finglas on Saturday, before his private funeral.

Fans can say their goodbyes to Christy at the farewell gathering, which will take place in Farnham Drive, opposite Erin’s Isle GAA club, at about 10am.

The funeral notice reads: “The charismatic frontman of Aslan truly earned his place as an Irish rock legend, winning accolades and drawing him into the collective hearts of the nation, while remaining true to his Finglas roots.”

“Christy’s songs and voice provided the backdrop to successive generations enraptured by his lyrics, his passion, and his stage presence.”

“Modest and down-to-earth, Christy was as comfortable and happy singing at small intimate gigs as he was to packed venues.”

The notice said Christy was a “general supporter of countless charity events” and often turned “up at the bedsides of admirers who were ill”.

It added: “Christy’s loss leaves a void that will be impossible to fill.

“He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn, his darling daughter Kiera, grandchildren Cian, Ava and Jake, son-in-law Darren Moran, sisters and brothers Bernadette, Deirdre, James, Brian, Therese, Jackie and Eddie, extended family, fellow Aslan members, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him.”

Christy’s daughter Kiera confirmed the sad news of his death via a statement on Tuesday, which read: “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.”

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.” “We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period.” “Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person. “We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x.” Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin. The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down. Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final… Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel. Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco. Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden! Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.