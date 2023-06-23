Christy Dignam’s daughter Kiera breaks her silence on his death in emotional video

Christy Dignam’s daughter Kiera has broken her silence on his death in a series of emotional videos.

The Aslan star sadly passed away last Tuesday at the age of 63, after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in 2013.

On Saturday, thousands of fans lined the streets of Dublin to say farewell to the singer before he was laid to rest.

Kiera has since posted a series of video messages thanking everyone for their support over the past few days.

She said: “Thank you for the support we’ve been shown over the last week and a half for the cards and messages and stories and sandwiches and for the time people have given us.”

Kiera admitted she initially wanted to keep her father’s passing private, but realised how wrong she was after witnessing the public’s reaction to his death.

“I didn’t want to share that day with anybody. I wanted it to be just for us. I felt that I shared him my whole life and I didn’t want that day to be about everybody else,” she confessed.

“That was I think a bit selfish because when everything happened last week, we obviously had to respect the public and respect the fans and everybody by letting everybody know that he had passed and we kind of all just went on airplane mode.

“I was wrong in that time because if I stuck to my guns, we would’ve missed what we had on Saturday and words can never describe what we experienced on Saturday.”

“I struggled to put into words and again that’s also something I struggle with… finding words is generally not an issue.”

“But for what the people of Ireland and outside Ireland and Dublin and Finglas.. I realised on Saturday why dad was so proud of being from Finglas and how important it is because of the love that we felt.

“I hope that in time I will be able to find a way to somehow repay people to show how grateful we are and to thank everybody…”

“The support they have given us in the last week and a half and over the 40 years of my dad’s career and even the fans that are supporting me in my career, it’s not something I can ever repay but I’ll try and find a way in time when the time is right.”