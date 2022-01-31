Charlie Bird reveals plans for ‘cloned voice’ as his own is ‘almost gone’ after Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis

Charlie Bird has revealed new technology will help him communicate when he loses his voice.

The former RTÉ News correspondent was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year, after noticing issues with his speech.

The 72-year-old has since revealed his voice is “almost gone”, and that he will be trying out “cutting edge technology” to help him speak.

He wrote on Twitter: “Months of struggling with my voice it’s now almost gone. I am in the fortunate position, thanks to Keith Davey from Marino Software, using cutting edge technology, I will have a cloned voice soon.”

“I want people with similar voice issues to get the same opportunity as me.”

In the video, Charlie played a clip of what his cloned voice will sound like when it becomes available in the coming days.

Using the cloning technology, Charlie said: “Hi, I’m Charlie Bird. Last October, I was diagnosed with the terminal illness Motor Neurone Disease.”

“A few weeks later in an interview with Ryan on the Late Late Show, he asked what my bucket list is and I said I wanted to climb Croagh Patrick with some of my best pals.”

“Within minutes, social media went mad offering to support me and that’s how climbwithcharlie.ie was born. In this very difficult chapter of my life, I want people to reach out the hand of friendship to one another.”

“Everyday people across this country are battling with their own mountains, with physical and mental issues. So, on Saturday April 2, I will climb Croagh Patrick in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, two charities close to my heart.”

“Aside from raising essential funds, I want this campaign to encourage people across Ireland to climb a mountain in their own local area to raise funds and also to recognise the physical and mental mountains many people have to climb every single day.”

“All money raised will be divided evenly between the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, so please climb, climb, climb and reach out the hand of friendship. Thanks and stay safe.”

A host of well-known faces have since promised to join him on his hike, including Vicky Phelan, Ryan Tubridy, Baz Ashmawy, Dermot Bannon, and Roz Purcell.

Charlie is asking the people of Ireland to support his climb by donating to his two chosen charities – Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta.

He’s also invited people to start their own fundraiser via climbwithcharlie.ie, and said people can pledge to walk a local hill or mountain, or even walk around their local park.

Charlie’s hike of Croagh Patrick takes place Saturday April 2, and is open to everyone who wants to take part.