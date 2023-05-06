Charlie Bird reveals his ‘final wish’ has been fulfilled after he meets Bruce Springsteen

Charlie Bird has revealed his “final wish” has been fulfilled after he met Bruce Springsteen.

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, after noticing issues with his speech.

Just a number of months ago, the 73-year-old emotionally told his followers that he doesn’t know how much longer he will survive for.

Charlie previously admitted that meeting ‘The Boss’ was the final item on his bucket list.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, the former RTÉ correspondent revealed he had met Bruce ahead of his concert in the RDS on Friday night.

He wrote: “Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him.”

“Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to ‘my friend Charlie Bird’ O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened.”

Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him. Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to “my friend Charlie Bird” O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 6, 2023

During his concert on Friday night, Bruce told the audience: “This one is for my friend Charlie Bird,” as he launched into his track Land of Hope and Dreams.

The singer also paid a visit to Shane MacGowan ahead of his Dublin concerts on May 5, 7 and 9.

Sharing a sweet snap of Bruce and Shane on Twitter, The Pogues star’s wife Victoria wrote: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!!⁦@springsteen @ShaneMacGowan.”

“Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!” she added.

What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!! ⁦@springsteen⁩ ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius! pic.twitter.com/waXwmWOHTZ — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) May 3, 2023