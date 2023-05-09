Brooke Scullion reveals what she thinks of Wild Youth’s Eurovision entry

Brooke Scullion has revealed what she thinks of Wild Youth’s Eurovision entry.

The 24-year-old represented Ireland at the annual contest last year when it was held in Turin, Italy.

Unfortunately, the Derry native missed out on a spot in the grand final.

This year, Wild Youth are flying the flag for Ireland with their song We Are One.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Brooke said of the Dublin-based band: “I think those boys are going to pull it out of the bag.”

“They are seasoned performers, they have done loads of tours and gigs and know how to get a crowd going.”

“I think they’ll be absolutely fine and the fact it’s held in Liverpool, I think it will work in their favour.”

Wild Youth will perform sixth in tonight’s Eurovision semi-final.

Ahead of the contest, they said: “We can’t wait to get on the stage, and we just want to do everyone in Ireland proud.”

There are 15 countries competing in tonight’s semi-final – including Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

The best ten countries will qualify for the grand final, which will take place on Saturday night.

These ten countries will be joined by an additional 16 countries (the ten qualifying countries from semi-final two, ‘The Big Five’ and last year’s winner – Ukraine.)

According to Betfair, Wild Youth currently have odds at 200/1 of qualifying for Saturday night’s grand final.