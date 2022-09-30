Brian O’Driscoll reveals he saw a therapist after retiring from rugby: ‘I just wasn’t myself’

Brian O’Driscoll has revealed he saw a therapist after retiring from rugby.

The former Leinster rugby player, who captained Ireland from 2003 until 2012, retired from professional sport in 2014.

The 43-year-old appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night to discuss the challenges he faced after retiring from his 15-year-long international rugby career.

He told host Ryan Tubridy: “I went and saw someone immediately after retiring because I was nervous about transitioning. I had seen some teammates really struggle and so I wanted to soften the landing a little bit. So I went to a therapist for four or five sessions.”

“The first year after retirement was great. You’re glad to get out relatively unscathed. I had this 15 year career and went out on a high, so there’s an elation that comes with that… Then it kind of sets in in year two and three.”

“At no point did I hit a point of feeling depressed, but I felt low and blue and really envious of my teammates. I felt guilty that I was envious of guys that I played with. Envious that they were still there and that I wasn’t able to do what they were.”

Brian continued: “I spoke to my wife about it and I think my sister who I worked with would’ve noticed [how I was feeling]. I think you try to protect it from people as much as you can… I just wasn’t myself, and really lacked a purpose.”

The Dublin native recalled his mother making up a photo album from a family holiday, and him being “appalled” at what he saw in the photos.

He said: “The ex-athlete… I hadn’t put on that much weight, but just the redistribution of weight to all the bad places. And when you’ve been a professional athlete and been proud of your physique to then not having it, I was like ‘Aw god, I’m really letting it slide.'”

“That was the eureka moment for me,” Brian explained, adding he decided to live a “more disciplined life”.

He also said exercise “has become such an important part of my life” since retiring.

Brian was joined on the show by former Irish football international and now psychotherapist Richie Sadlier following the release of their documentary After The Roar.