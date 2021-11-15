Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman celebrate their youngest son’s christening

Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman have celebrated their youngest son’s christening.

The couple welcomed a son named Ted in December last year, and they’re also parents to daughter Sadie, 8, and son Billy, 6.

Amy took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her outfit for the christening, and wrote: “Dotey McDoterson dress from the dote dress queens @queensofarchive 👑💕 The baby had total bib envy.”

“Would be very happy for someone to spoon feed me my dinner now, burp me then sing me a nursery rhyme and rock me to sleep.”

“Preferably not 3 blind mice…. She cut off their tails with a carving knife, have you ever seen such a thing in your life..?! Ehhhhm no. Thankfully.”

Brian also took to Instagram to share snaps from the christening, including a photo of the delicious chocolate biscuit cake.

The rugby legend captioned the post: “The chocolate biscuit cake was almost too pretty to eat @mackenziegenevieve (but we managed it). SAVAGE it was.👌”

“Great day with family and friends and big shout out to @noelsmorris and Grelish for nailing their godparenting roles. Also not sure prayers of the faithful come any more heartfelt! #Ted.”

Amy and Brian got married on July 2, 2010.