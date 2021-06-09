Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona’s daughter Molly shows off incredible singing voice

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip of her singing

Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona’s daughter Molly has shown off her incredible singing voice in a new video.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip of her singing alongside her friend Niamh, who was playing guitar.

In the clip, the duo performed snippets of multiple songs, and Molly showcased the talent she got from her pop star parents.

She captioned the post: “Procrastination at its finest🛵🎲 8 months. For 8 MONTHS we tried to record a cover, and this is the sh*t we got in the end.”

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry took to the comments to praise her daughter, writing: “Looooovveeee it your sooooo talented ❤️❤️”

Brian and Kerry, who split in 2004, are also parents to 18-year-old Lilly-Sue.