Brian Dowling marks ten years since he won Ultimate Big Brother

The TV presenter said the last ten years has been "one hell of a ride"

Brian Dowling has marked 10 years since he was crowned the winner of Ultimate Big Brother.

The Kildare native rose to fame back in 2001 when he won Big Brother, and nine years later he was brought back for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 – alongside an all star cast.

Brian appeared on the show alongside popular housemates Nikki Grahame and Chantelle Houghton, and went on to win the series as a whole.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Brian shared a throwback photo of him leaving the Ultimate Big Brother house, and wrote: “WOW it’s hard to believe this day 10 years ago you guys crowned me the winner of @bbuk Ultimate Big Brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling) on Sep 10, 2020 at 5:11am PDT

“It’s been one hell of a ride over the last 10 years personally & professionally,” he continued.

“I was ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED to be offered the opportunity of going back into the Big Brother House back in 2010. I got the chance to live with some ICONIC housemates.”

Brian also addressed his recent comments about Big Brother bosses not contacting him, after he was replaced as the show’s host by Emma Willis in 2013.

He wrote: “There has been some s***/negativity recently about my journey with Big Brother & let’s be honest people it’s been a JOURNEY but my own personal one.”

“To have gotten the chance to be a housemate in 2001 & WIN was life changing for me & afforded me so much I’m still grateful for.

“Then to WIN AGAIN on Ultimate Big Brother was something I actually never expected especially being the final 2 with Nikki.”

“Being a contestant in 2001 & 2010 is something I will ALWAYS have the BEST memories of for the rest of my life. There may be a few Big Brother winners out there but not many can say they won it TWICE.”

Brian added: “It really is a privilege & an honor to be your one & only ULTIMATE BIG BROTHER HOUSEMATE OF ALL TIME EVER!!! Actually maybe I’m ready to do battle again & hand over my crown. Start your engines b****es.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.