Vogue Williams hits back at online trolls – after receiving ‘awful’ comments about her body

The new mum has been subject to a lot of criticism online

Vogue Williams has hit back at online trolls, after receiving “awful” comments about her body.

Earlier this week, the TV presenter showed off her post-baby body in a video promoting her Bare By Vogue tanning brand.

After posting the video, Vogue received some sarcastic comments questioning how she looks so good – just six weeks after giving birth to her second child.

Responding to the negativity on Instagram, Vogue posted a video of her working out with her trainer, and wrote: “There is no secret! I got a lot of comments and mails about the video I posted the other day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Sep 10, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

“Mainly positive but my god there were some awful ones! I hate the term ‘snapping back’ it’s not something I aspire to do after having a child nor do I think it’s important.”

“My body is different to other people’s, I didn’t do anything specific. I’ve only recently started training again, 4 times a week for 45 minutes a session.

“I try to eat healthily but I have not cut calories and eat a lot more than usual as I’m breastfeeding and it’s important to keep calories up so you have a good milk supply,” she continued.

“I trained the whole way throughout my pregnancy and I think that is a factor in the way I look now. I’m also VERY tall so there’s a lot more room for a baby. I’ve trained since I was 16, for me it’s a great thing not only for my body but for my mind too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Sep 7, 2020 at 4:57am PDT

“At the moment I feel permanently exhausted but training gives me energy and keeps my hormones under more control (they are still all over the place a little as with any new mother).

“I didn’t post that video to show off my body. I have always done tan tutorials, I don’t feel the need to hide my body because as I’ve read ‘it’s unrealistic 6 weeks PP’.”

The mum-of-two added: “What should a body look like after a baby? There isn’t a set way it should look.”

“I don’t want anyone to feel bad about their bodies and I certainly don’t want to be made feel bad about my own.”

Friends and fans quickly shared messages of support in the comment section, and praised Vogue for being so honest.

Presenter Kate Lawler commented: “When will people understand ALL our bodies are different? Along with our metabolisms. I’m seeing so much on social media about ‘body positivity’ and championing women who look ‘real’.”

“Real can actually be a healthy size 8 too, it’s not fair to body shame naturally slim women who lose weight post birth quicker than others. Vogue you look amazing and I admire how much you look after your health and your body. Stay beautiful,” she added.

Irish influencer Maeve Madden also wrote: “You shouldn’t have to justify anything because of other people’s opinions.. your body is your own.”

