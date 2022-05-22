Brian Dowling ‘in the running’ for new presenting job with Virgin Media

Brian Dowling is reportedly in the running for a new presenting job with Virgin Media.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the Big Brother star is up against fellow presenter and TV personality Paul Ryder for a hosting role on Weekend AM.

Both stars have appeared on the show as guest presenters in recent weeks, and insiders have claimed they’re being trialled for a more permanent gig.

A source told the newspaper: “Weekend AM are looking to add a third presenter to Elaine [Crowley] and Simon [Delaney].”

“They are looking for ‘extra sparkle’ to add to the huge popularity of Simon and Elaine, so they are trialling Brian Dowling and Paul Ryder.”

There’s been some huge staff changes at Virgin Media over the past few months.

Matt Cooper, Aidan Power and Laura Woods departed the station last year, alongside longtime Virgin Media stars Anna Daly and Glenda Gilson.

The news comes at an exciting time for Brian, as he’s currently expecting his first child with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The presenter’s sister Aoife is acting as the couple’s surrogate, and in a post shared on Instagram earlier this month, Brian thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”.