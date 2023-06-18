Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian share sweet post to mark their first Father’s Day

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have shared a sweet post to mark their first Father’s Day.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Blake, via surrogacy last September – after Brian’s sister Aoife acted as their surrogate.

The new dads took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a snap of them enjoying breakfast in bed with their daughter.

Brian captioned the post: “And Just Like That, we are celebrating Father’s Day @gourounlian. So to us Happy Father’s Day 😂 We are BEYOND BLESSED with you baby Blake, you are our LIFE ❤️”

“The journey to parenthood can be an absolute rollercoaster. So to all the Fathers & father figures out there, today is our day 🥰 We have just been presented with 2 fabulous little trophies that we will CHERISH FOR LIFE 😍 ”

“So for the whole day Arthur / Blake I want to be spoiled rotten 😂 Normality will resume tomorrow. #happyfathersday.”

Brian and Arthur tied the knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.

They announced the birth of their baby girl in September last year, writing: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG 🥰.”

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours ❤️💋🌹.”

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.”

“Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her 💕 #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”

