Baz Ashmawy posts heartbreaking tribute to DIY SOS star Josh Parson – who has sadly passed away

Baz Ashmawy has posted a heartbreaking tribute to DIY SOS star Josh Parsons, who has sadly passed away.

Seven-year-old Josh, who had Smith-Magennis Syndrome, died on Monday at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

According to a notice on RIP.ie, Josh “peacefully slipped away in the loving arms of his heartbroken parents” Jen and Glen on May 2, 2022.

Just last month, Josh appeared on an episode of RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, which followed the team as they adapted his family’s home to suit their needs.

The show’s host has since posted a heartbreaking tribute to Josh on Instagram.

Writing on the social media platform, Baz said: “I’m lost for what to say. This is so tragic. I can only say this, in the little time I spent with Joshy I noticed how his eyes always twinkled around his family.”

“His smile and eyes filled me with the brightest light. A light which you can only gleam when you’re surrounded in love and joy.”

The 47-year-old continued: “Joshy was utterly adored and worshiped by his family and he was infatuated with them too. For all his family especially Glen, Jen and Ryan my heart is truly broken.”

“Its not fair. Joshy has The most wonderful mum and dad and brother that a little boy could ever ask for. I know his absence will be irreplaceable.”

“Though I know in my heart that same light will always be bright inside them, because I know it will always shimmer inside of me and everyone that ever spent time with him. I’d ask that people and the media give this family their space and time to be together and grieve.”

“I know I speak for everyone on diy sos when I say we send all his family our deepest condolences and love.”

The TV presenter concluded his post by writing: “We love you Parsons. Joshy you were and are the most beautiful bright brave soul. Rest in peace. X”.

In a statement this morning, the entire DIY SOS team said they were “devastated” to hear of Josh’s death.

They said: “Baz Ashmawy, the entire #diysosirl team & community of volunteers, and everyone at Motive Television are devastated to hear of the loss of young Josh Parsons, son to Jen and Glen, who were at the centre of our Longwood episode earlier this year.”

“Josh was a fighter and an inspiring young boy, and his family did him proud in every step of his tragically short life.”

“Our hearts go out to Jen, Glen and Ryan, and their entire network of family, friends and neighbours in Longwood, Co. Meath. May Josh rest in peace.”