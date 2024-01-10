Barry Keoghan’s cover interview with British magazine sparks outrage

Barry Keoghan’s glossy new cover interview with British GQ has sparked outrage on social media.

And before you guess it, yes, it’s because the magazine claimed the Irish man as one of their own.

The Dublin native is currently the talk of the entertainment industry, thanks to his starring role in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

He’s one of our most exciting actors — a combustible shape-shifter onscreen, a moon-howling dynamo off it. And he spent the last couple years achieving his Hollywood aspirations. Now, Barry Keoghan is deciding what to manifest next. Read the cover profile here:… pic.twitter.com/O1cbftZKt4 — British GQ (@BritishGQ) January 9, 2024

Amid the excitement surrounding Barry and his acting talents, the 31-year-old appeared on the cover of British GQ’s January edition to talk about his success so far.

However, the magazine’s intro to his interview has ruffled a lot of feathers, as they describe him as “one of our most exciting actors”.

The article has since gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, as fans have rushed to point out that Barry is a very proud Irish man.

Hi guys. You are British GQ. You introduce Barry as “one of our most exciting actors…” I presume you know Barry is very much Irish? This would make him on of “THE most exciting actors” as “our” suggests a certain Britishness??🤔 — Tony O’Brien (@wexfordobrien) January 9, 2024

Barry was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Saltburn at the Golden Globes over the weekend.

However, he lost out to fellow Irishman Cillian Murphy for his performance in Oppenheimer.

The 31-year-old is now tipped to land an Oscar nomination, with the 2024 Academy Awards taking place on March 10th.