Barry Keoghan and his Masters Of The Air co-stars take a trip to THIS iconic US landmark

Barry Keoghan and his Masters Of The Air co-stars were recently invited to The White House in Washington DC.

The actor shared some snaps of the trip on his Instagram stories on Sunday, which included him posing alongside co-star Callum Turner in front of the iconic US government building.

The Irish actor is currently starring as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick in the Apple TV series, alongside Elvis star Austin Butler, Fantastic Beasts’ actor Callum and Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa.

Barry shared snaps of him in the iconic US landmark, currently home to President Joe Biden.

The nine-episode limited series is set during World War II and is a sequel to HBO’s Band of Brothers, which first aired in 2001.

The series follows the lives of the men from the 100th Bomb Group, famously nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth” as they carry out bomb raids over Nazi Germany and handle the dire conditions of the terrain of the trenches and World War II itself.

Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Steven Spielberg are producing the series.

Executive producer Goetzman, said ahead of the show’s release: “Masters Of The Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in the Second World War.”

The first two episodes of were made available on Apple TV+ from January 26 and runs week to week until March 15.