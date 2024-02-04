Aslan opens up about new lead singer after the death of frontman Christy Dignam

Aslan have opened up about their new lead singer after the death of their frontman Christy Dignam.

The band’s frontman sadly passed away on June 13 at the age of 63, after spending the last few months of his life being cared for by his family at home in Finglas.

The Aslan frontman was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called myeloma, for which there is “no cure”, on St. Patrick’s Day back in 2013.

Aslan’s remaining members – Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness and Alan Downey – have now welcomed singer Lee Tomkins to the band.

However, the threesome have vowed to honour the late Christy at every gig: “Every gig will be a tribute to Christy.”

New band member Lee, who hails from Finglas told The Irish Mirror: “It’s very exciting times, I’m really looking forward to it.”

“It’s crazy because I’ve been a fan for such a long time, since I was a kid. In Finglas Aslan is like a religion there.”

The band have made it clear that they are not replacing Christy: “Christy was a one-off, a very unique singer in his own right.”

“It’s not like in the 80s. When we parted ways in the 80s Christy was still there, everyone wanted Christy to get back with the band.”

“This situation is very different, in that Christy has passed. It’s a year and a half since we stood on stage with Christy [in August 2022].”

“We did a lot of soul-searching, and it’s not a decision that came easily because it would involve getting a new singer.”

The band continued: “We like the fact that we didn’t advertise for a singer, it happened naturally. Lee approached us and we said ‘let’s give it a go, what have we got to lose?”

“We’ve been doing music for 40 years; what else are we going to do?”

New member Lee said: “I think everyone should be happy that the band is coming out to sing the songs.”

“Get the band while you can, celebrate the life of Christy and celebrate the songs they have written. As a fan that is what I’d want to see.”

“Some of the best songs written in this country came from these lads. It would be a big shame if they didn’t continue. I’m going to be nervous but good nerves, exciting nerves.”

Christy’s daughter Kiera confirmed the sad news of his death via a statement last June, which read: “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.”

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

“We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period.”

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x.”