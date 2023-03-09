Arthur Gourounlian and Brian Dowling join the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show

The full line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show is here.

Big Brother champion Brian Dowling and his husband, Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian will chat to host Ryan Tubridy about their surrogacy journey and the birth of their baby Blake.

They will be joined by Brian’s sister Aoife Dowling who was their surrogate. They will share the highs and lows of their surrogacy journey ahead of the release of their new documentary Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family.

Twenty-five years after they stormed the world with C’est la Vie, B*Witched are back.

On Friday’s show, Edele and Keavy Lynch, Sinéad O’Carroll and Lindsay Armaou will join Ryan to chat about their record-breaking run at the top of the charts, the impact of their break-up and rocking the double denim again for their new single Birthday.

Entrepreneur and broadcaster Spencer Matthews will speak about his moving new documentary Finding Michael which sees him retrace his late brother’s last steps on Mount Everest before he disappeared during his descent in 1999. Michael was just 22 years old at the time.

He has just become a Dad again at 51, he’s back in the Waterford dressing room as manager for a second time and he has also taken on one of his biggest challenges yet as he mentors a group of 18-24-year-old lads who are facing difficulties in their lives as he prepares them for a big trek in Iceland in the series return of Davy’s Toughest Team.

It’s fair to say Davy Fitzgerald is not slowing down, he will speak with Ryan on Friday about his ongoing zest for life.

Plus, there will be music from Louth artist David Keenan who will perform his viral hit perform El Paso, which he wrote when he was just 14 years old, as an ode to his native town of Dundalk.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, March 10th at 9:35pm.