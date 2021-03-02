Aoibhin Garrihy reveals whether she would ever return to Fair City

Aoibhin Garrihy has revealed whether she would ever return to Fair City.

The actress played Neasa Dillon in the Irish soap for over three years, before leaving to pursue her business – BEO Wellness.

Speaking to Goss.ie ahead of the launch for the Facebook Positivity Parade in aid of Aware, the mother-of-two spoke about the possibility of making a comeback to the show.

“It just feels like another life. We’ll never say never but I can’t see it happening,” she admitted, “Unless Neasa is coming back with a pram and three kids under her arm!”

“I’ve parked that for now anyway and BEO is what I love and it’s my passion it’s keeping me busy and it’s really exciting what’s happening.”

“There’re great plans for the next few months so yeah, I’m really excited about that.”

Reminiscing about her time on the show, Aoibhin said: “My favourite memories is the behind the scenes stuff, the craic that we’d have on set.”

“Catherine Byrne who played my mum was just a tonic she

used to be our agony aunt she actually acted like our mother and she used to give permanent therapy sessions in the dressing rooms every day.”

“I missed that and like us all, I miss those connections those one-to-one deep meaningful conversations with people, god, they feel like such a distant memory.”

The lifestyle influencer admitted she was “worried” about BEO at the start of the pandemic, but that the business quickly adapted by operating virtually.

“It’s really different and it did feel really strange at the beginning we didn’t have that human connection and those hugs and it

was strange but people were amazing.”

“I suppose it’s one thing for you as a business to adapt and hoping that your customers will adapt along with you, and they did which was brilliant.”

Aoibhin is teaming up with Facebook this month to raise money for mental health support service Aware.

While the St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled due to the pandemic, there will instead be a parade of positivity on social media on the day.

Visit facebookpositivityparade.com to upload your photo or video and Facebook will donate €1 to Aware.