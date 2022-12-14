Anna Geary to host new Irish dating show

Anna Geary has been announced as the host of brand new Irish dating show ‘Love in the Country’.

The show will centre around seven rural romantics, all of whom are looking for love but feel their locations make it more difficult to meet someone.

The series features both men and women from different backgrounds living and working in rural Ireland, who would like to find someone to share their lives with.

Each of the daters featured has ties to where they live, and need love to come to them.

Love in the Country is based on the international format of Farmer Wants a Wife, which has matched hundreds of couples successfully all over the world.

Anna said: “I’m on a mission to find seven rural romantics that ‘special someone’ they’ve been searching for. I’m a farmer’s daughter and grew up in rural Ireland. It’s a great wholesome lifestyle, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to meet someone.”

“We live in a time where ‘swiping right’ is the norm, however so many don’t like that approach. Love in the Country, like the name suggests, can help people to find love.”

“I’m excited to get started on Love in the Country. I’ll be a confidante, sounding board and wing-woman of sorts for the love hopefuls, with some laughs along the way too,” she added.

Love in the Country is set to air on RTÉ One in 2023.