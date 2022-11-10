Anna Daly lands new TV gig after leaving Ireland AM

Anna Daly has landed a new TV gig, a year after leaving Virgin Media’s Ireland AM.

The Little Bliss founder will front an RTÉ show as part of their Science Week 2022 celebration.

The 45-year-old is set to host the live broadcast of Future Island, over the course of November 15 to 17.

Future Island will be held in UCD’s O’Brien Science Building and will explore the worlds of science and technology.

Anna will be joined by a panel of experts – including Dr. Shane Bergin, the Assistant Professor in Science Education at UCD’s School of Education and Dr. Jessamyn Fairfield, an American physicist who researches at the University of Galway.

The series will work closely with Birdwatch Ireland, asking viewers to collect data about the birdlife in their gardens.

RTÉ will celebrate Science Week 2022 with a wide range of specially-themed content across RTÉ television, radio, and online, from Sunday, November 13, until Sunday, November 20.

Anna announced she was leaving Ireland AM in August 2021, after landing a new job with The Communications Clinic.

Anna confirmed the news amid some huge changes at Virgin Media Television, as Matt Cooper, Aidan Power and Laura Woods had recently departed the station.

During an interview with the Irish Daily Mail last October, the 45-year-old said she left Ireland AM on her own terms.

“I was ready to move on myself,” Anna said. “I have too many opportunities that I don’t want to keep saying no to.”

“It was very much my decision. I think I was ready to manage my own diary and not rule things out because I wouldn’t be allowed to do them.”

“I was restricted in Virgin, I couldn’t do everything I wanted to do because you are very much part of Virgin.”

Not long after she left Virgin Media, Anna appeared on rival station RTÉ when she was booked as a panellist on the Today Show.

The mother-of-three confessed: “It was weird being in RTÉ — I felt like I was having an affair or something because TV3/Virgin is where I have been for all of my broadcasting life.”

Anna admitted it was a “novelty” to be in the RTÉ studios, and said: “Yeah, hopefully I will be able to do a lot more with them.”