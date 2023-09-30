Angela Scanlon reveals the ONE Strictly Come Dancing tradition she won’t follow

Angela Scanlon has revealed that she won’t follow the Strictly Come Dancing tradition of fake tanning.

The RTÉ star is appearing on the 2023 series of the popular BBC dancing contest, and is paired with professional dancer Carlos Gu.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Angela said: “I feel really touched when I get a message from somebody who says their daughter is suddenly OK with not wearing fake tan because she saw me on the telly with my white legs out.”

“I never felt that when I was young,” Angela continued.

“I never saw anyone super pale on telly and, obviously, there’s different levels of that across so many minorities.”

“When I was growing up, the only people I saw on telly were beautiful blonde, tanned women or a brunette version of the same thing.”

“But it was always a very specific, very polished- looking woman and, you know, that’s a very narrow view of beauty and of womanhood and of everything else.”

“So I’ve always felt quite defiant about being myself on telly and in an industry that sometimes tries to force people to look a certain way.”

“There’s been absolutely no pushback from Strictly on it. If you want to wear tan, you wear it. If you don’t, you don’t.”