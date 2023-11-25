Angela Scanlon receives shocking blow ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final

Angela Scanlon has been dealt a shocking blow ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The RTÉ star is currently appearing on the 2023 series of the popular BBC dancing contest, and is paired with professional dancer Carlos Gu.

Despite receiving high scores on the show, a new report has revealed that the presenter is the bookies favourite to be sent home.

The Irish Mirror has reported that out of the six couples still standing ahead of the final, the bookies have Angela and Carlos priced at 7/4 apiece to be eliminated next, while Bobby Brazier and Nigel Harman are 5/1 each for an unlikely exit.

The 39-year-old is set to perform the Cha Cha to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor on Saturday night.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Punters are split between two unfortunate acts for this weekend’s Strictly boot.”

“As things stand Annabel and Angela lead the way – by some distance – to be sent packing. Anything else at this point would no doubt go down as the biggest shock of the series so far.”

Last week, Angela and her dance partner scored 38 out of 40 for their Argentine Tango, with Carlos breaking down in tears.

The mother-of-two said on the spin-off show, It Takes Two: “It was a very special moment, we’ve got a really special bond and it was very emotional for both of us.”

“I don’t show my emotions as well as Carlos, it was a moment I won’t forget,” Angela added.

The final of the popular dance show will air on Saturday, December 16 on BBC.