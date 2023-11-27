Angela Scanlon breaks her silence after Strictly Come Dancing elimination

Angela Scanlon has broken her silence after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Irish presenter and her professional partner Carlos Gu lost the dance-off against Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin on Sunday night.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mum-of-two shared a sweet video of her and Carlos’ final dance to Take That’s Rule the World in the ballroom before their co-stars flooded the dance floor.

In a lengthy statement, Angela penned: “Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan 💫.”

“When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I’d leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings.”

“What I hadn’t anticipated (and maybe it’s still too early to really feel through the sobs) is how much growth there would really be (not just my glutes).”

“To get out there every week in front of millions with no control, as a recovering perfectionist, was HARD. To pick up every week and go again was HARD.”

“To receive feedback wasn’t always cute,” Angela joked. “To juggle and keep the show on the road while trying to nail a Paso Doble was HARD.”

“But… to dance every week was easy.”

“To feel his belief and faith. To laugh. To pick each other up. To share food & ideas & vulnerability.”

“To stand under the lights with this man’s arm around me, was easy.”

“It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift,” Angela gushed.

“I feel like the LUCKIEST 💚 @gkx_carlos you are my favourite x.”

“I have so much more to say, and so many more people to thank (!) but right now I’m crying in an Epsom salt bath while eating a cinnamon swirl so you’ll have to wait for Part 2!”

“Finally, who’s idea was Take That @bbcstrictly ?! It broke us 😂.”

A host of Irish stars took to the comments section of Angela’s post to congratulate her on getting so far in Strictly Come Dancing.

Rosanna Davison penned: “You were absolutely incredible! What an achievement 🔥 Very inspiring ❤️❤️.”

Erica Cody wrote: “You absolutely smashed it! 🩷.”

Meanwhile, Louise McSharry wrote: “You killed it Angela! Be so proud of yourself. 💗💗💗.”