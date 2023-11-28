Angela Scanlon breaks down in tears as she addresses Strictly Come Dancing elimination

Angela Scanlon broke down in tears as she addresses her Strictly Come Dancing elimination.

The mum-of-two and her pro partner Carlos Gu appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday night after their Sunday exit.

The Irish presenter had to be comforted by Carlos as she became emotional while watching their highlights reel.

Angela told It Takes Two host Fleur East it “stung” to leave Strictly the week after her praises were sung for her Argentine Tango in Blackpool.

“There’s been a few standout moments,” the Irish presenter said. “I feel really grateful for them.”

“In life, in this glorious madness you can have a steady road, either middle of the road and have quite a smooth journey.”

“I’ve always felt like those ups and downs are better for you to feel things deeply, whether that’s right down there or right up there.”

“Charleston, week three and top of the leaderboard – this kind of took us totally by surprise and it was so joyful and glorious,” Angela continued.

“The Argentine Tango in Blackpool, for me, which is possibly why this stings so much to come a week later.”

It came just hours after Angela broke her silence on her shock Strictly elimination.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mum-of-two wrote: “Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan 💫.”

“When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I’d leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings.”

“What I hadn’t anticipated (and maybe it’s still too early to really feel through the sobs) is how much growth there would really be (not just my glutes).”

“To get out there every week in front of millions with no control, as a recovering perfectionist, was HARD. To pick up every week and go again was HARD.”

“To receive feedback wasn’t always cute,” Angela joked. “To juggle and keep the show on the road while trying to nail a Paso Doble was HARD.”

“But… to dance every week was easy. To feel his belief and faith. To laugh. To pick each other up. To share food & ideas & vulnerability,” Angela continued. “To stand under the lights with this man’s arm around me, was easy.”

“It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift,” Angela gushed.

“I feel like the LUCKIEST 💚 @gkx_carlos you are my favourite x.”

“I have so much more to say, and so many more people to thank (!) but right now I’m crying in an Epsom salt bath while eating a cinnamon swirl so you’ll have to wait for Part 2!”