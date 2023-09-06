Ad
'An effective troll' Muireann O'Connell's mum leaves fans in stitches with hilarious comment

Emma Costigan

Muireann’s O’Connell’s mum Marie has left her fans in stitches.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the Ireland AM star shared a selfie with a photo of a WhatsApp conversation pasted over it.

Marie texted her daughter: “Ur grey stripe is peeping through hon.”

Muireann replied: “Omfg! It took us about 3 minutes to decipher that… HAHAHHAHA.”

In another photo in the Instagram carousel, the TV presenter is holding a bottle of L’Oréal Magic Touch Instant Root Concealer Spray.

In a clip, Muireann is then seen shaking her head as she uses the spray to cover her grey hairs, per her mother’s request.

She captioned the post: “She’s an effective troll, tbf.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Muireann O’Connell (@muireann.o)

Taking to the comments section, a host of Muireann’s followers revealed they were left in hysterics by Marie.

One Instagram user penned: “Howling 😂 only a Mum would say that 😂.”

Another wrote: “Mothers lol 😂,” as a third commented: “Hilarious 😆 the honesty.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “😂😂 too funny! All Mothers tho.”

