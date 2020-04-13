Amy Huberman shares hilarious video shaving Brian O’Driscoll’s hair off

The actress has got into 'quarantine hairdressing'

Amy Huberman has shared a hilarious video shaving husband Brian O’Driscoll’s hair off.

Like the rest of the country, the duo are currently self-isolating at home, and have decided to take part in some “quarantine hairdressing”.

Sharing a video on her Instagram feed, Amy showed her followers how she was cutting Brian’s hair.

“It’s on 😬😱,” she captioned the post. “Just filming a scene from my quarantine hairdressing short film called a rugby Star is Shorn.”

The mum-of-two then showed off some impressive results from ‘Sadie’s Salon’, named after their little girl.

“A representative from Sadie’s Salon says she is ‘not worried about the in-house hairdressing competition at present whatsoever.’ Both the hairdresser in question and the customer declined to make further comment.

“However it is rumored no tip has been exchanged,” she added.

