Amy Huberman pens emotional tribute to father Harold six months after his death

Amy Huberman has penned an emotional tribute to her father Harold, six months after his death.

The 84-year-old sadly passed away in May, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Amy took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her dad, and captioned the post: “Can’t believe it’s six months already, and also can’t believe it’s only six months.”

“I miss your messing & advice, miss you every day Dad. Hope you’re making them laugh wherever you are ❤️” the Finding Joy star added.

Maia Dunphy, whose mum passed away earlier this year, commented on the post: “I hate the months passing. It’s awful to feel we’re moving further away from when we had them here. Sending love. X”

Actress Victoria Smurfit, whose mum also died this year, wrote: “That’s a poppety poppety that will ALWAYS be with you. You are him, he is you. 😍”