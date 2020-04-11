Amy Huberman admits she’s struggling not being able to see her ill father during lockdown

Amy Huberman admits she’s struggling not being able to see her ill...

Amy Huberman appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night, and opened up about life in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on the show via video chat, the actress admitted it’s been tough not being able to visit her 81-year-old father Harold, who has Parkinson’s Disease.

Amy said: “There are definitely times where I feel worried. I think the first week was my worst week.”

“Sometimes it comes in waves and I have a little cry and I miss my parents and my dad is in a nursing home and he’s feeling really isolated, we all are.”

“No one of us can visit him so I think he might be a little bit confused about that,” she said.

When asked how she’s coping throughout all of this, Amy said: “Like everybody, you’ve just got to roll with it, and there are good days and bad days…”

“I feel like the enormity is sometimes overwhelming. It is day on day. I can’t think in time frames at the moment.”

“And just being grateful for the small things that we have at the moment.”

While on the show, Amy also recalled the “surreal” moment she got to speak to her dad a few weeks ago, after he had a bad fall.

Amy said: “I had this really odd moment with him where he had to, unfortunately, go into hospital. I rang him when I was my way up to him and he was getting into an ambulance to go to the hospital.”

“He falls a lot with Parkinson’s and he put the ambulance driver on and she was like, ‘We’ll wait for you. He’s okay and we’re not busy right now.'”

“So they just pulled in at the side of the road and I had my first chat with him in so long. It was a surreal situation where it was the closest I had gotten to him while I was standing out on the road and he was back in the ambulance.”

“And we nearly had a laugh about it. It was so nice to see each other,” she said.