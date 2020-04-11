Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers confirms newborn son’s name

The MMA fighter welcomed his first child on Friday

Aaron Chalmers has confirmed his newborn son’s name – Romeo AJ.

The Geordie OG star and his girlfriend Talia Oatway welcomed their first child together on Friday.

Sharing a sweet photo of their baby son sleeping on Instagram, Aaron captioned the post: “Our boy 💙Romeo AJ Chalmers. 10/04/2020. 6.3 and half pound. AJ for Aaron Junior.”

Aaron and Talia announced Romeo’s birth on Instagram on Friday.

The MMA fighter shared a selfie of him holding their newborn son, and wrote: “Welcome to the world my beautiful son 💙 can you guess his name??”

Talia also shared a photo of her breastfeeding their bundle of joy in hospital.

She captioned the post: “Welcome baby boy 💙 can’t wait to take back to your sister. Guess the weight? @aaroncgshore.”

Aaron, who is already step dad to Talia’s daughter Siennah from a previous relationship, announced Talia’s pregnancy back in October – just weeks after they reportedly broke up.

At the time, Aaron shared an ultrasound photo, and wrote: “The best surprises are the ones you don’t expect!!! Im going to be a daddy can’t wait to meet you 💙💕 @taliamiaoatway.”

Just one week before their pregnancy announcement, The Sun Online reported that Aaron had split from Talia after two years together.

The pair started dating in June 2017, but allegedly called it quits after a series of rows.

Thankfully, the pair have since rekindled their romance, and are documenting their parenting journey on MTV’s Geordie OG’s – which follows the lives of former Geordie Shore castmates Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, and Aaron.