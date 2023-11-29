Amazon’s Irish comedy show hosted by Graham Norton gets air date

An Irish comedy show, hosted by Graham Norton has officially received an air date.

The Amazon Prime Video original show, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, will be hosted by the popular talk show host and will feature some of the country’s best comedic talent.

Stars including Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Catherine Bohart, David McSavage, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, Jason Byrne, Martin Angolo, Paul Tylak, and Tony Cantwell are all set to star.

On Wednesday, Prime Video revealed the official teaser trailer for the new series, which will air on January 19.

Kite Entertainment Managing Director and Executive Producer Darren Smith, said it was a delight to work with the Graham on the Amazon production: “The set is a thing of beauty. It is amazing. One of the nicest moments was when Graham saw it. He came in and said ‘wow, this is proper.’ That gave us all a lift.”

“He is an absolute pleasure and a joy to work with.”

Darren continued: “The word excited gets bandied around a lot on television… but Graham is the best in the world at what he does. He’s better than all the American hosts. We don’t have that many people in Ireland who are the best in the world at what they do. He’s phenomenal.”

Darren said Prime Video bosses want to ensure the comedy show remains authentically Irish and said American audiences will understand the Irish humour when they watch the show next year.

“This is a really Irish cast, the cameos we’re doing are really Irish. They’ve pushed that because they know that authentically local travels.”

“I think it is a great opportunity for the comics who are only known in Ireland. I think somebody is going to break out because of this show and go to the UK, if not, even further.”

The 60-year-old will oversee the 10 comedic stars, who will be brought together to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the book, without cracking a smile themselves.

The teaser trailer depicts the Irish comedy stars struggling to hold in their laughs.

The show’s format has become the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy, France, and Germany, and had hugely successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Sweden.