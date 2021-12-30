Amanda Byram shares unseen snaps documenting her secret pregnancy

Amanda Byram has shared previously unseen snaps documenting her secret pregnancy.

The TV presenter shocked fans in November when she announced the birth of her first child, a son named Phoenix, with her husband Julian Okines.

Taking to Instagram today, the 48-year-old posted photos of her growing baby bump, which were taken over the course of her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Byram (@amandabyram)

She captioned the post: “Looking back I’m still in awe… How on earth did I grow this beautiful baby in my tummy?!?”

“Thing is, I grew in more ways than one! And as my bump grew, so I expanded emotionally and spiritually to match.”

“I had no idea of the capacity my heart had to feel such powerful love, determination, instinct and sheer gratitude,” Amanda continued.

“Most of all I was surprised at how much I enjoyed watching my body change in a way that once upon a time would have terrified me.”

“For years, even close friends had said I would hate being pregnant because I have an active lifestyle and they assumed I would feel trapped or anxious, but I found the opposite to be true. I wasn’t restricted in anyway and stayed active, fit and healthy throughout,” she explained.

“Overall, I adored being pregnant. I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy – not a blessing I take for granted.”

“I cherished every moment, even the morning sickness (which should be called 24/7 sickness!) because it was reassurance that he was there inside getting ready to change our lives forever.”

Amanda concluded her post by writing: “This year, I grew… into a mother… when the baby is born, the mother is born…”