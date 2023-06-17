Aimee Connolly shares sweet snaps as she’s joined by influencer pals on hen party

Aimee Connolly has shared sweet snaps as she was joined by her influencer pals for her hen party.

Earlier this week, the Sculpted by Aimee founder jetted to Lisbon, Portugal with eight of her close friends.

The party was later joined by three more of the makeup artists close friends – Mark Rogers, James Patrice and Tara O’Farrell, and her mum.

Sharing snaps from the occasion, Mark penned: “Ready for the hen of century ! Bride loading @aimeeconnolly_com 👰🏼.”

Tara said: “Having the best time in Lisbon with the most gorgeous bride to be @aimeeconnolly_com.”

Meanwhile, James wrote: “The sweat is PUMPIN’ gehrls – mighty time for @aimeeconnolly_com’s hen! ✨💖.”

On Friday night, Aimee sported white wide leg trousers, which she accessorised with a white crop top.

The previous day, the blonde beauty donned white jeans and a white high-neck top, which tied at the base of her back as she travelled to Portugal.

The makeup artist completed the look in true bridal fashion with a veil clip.

Last month, the Sculpted by Aimee founder celebrated her hen party with her team.

Sharing stunning photos of the occasion, Aimee penned: “@sculptedbyaimee Summer Brides Hen 🤍. The best best team ☺️.”

The blonde beauty donned a stunning white bandeau corset top and white wide leg trousers, which she accessorised with a veil.

Aimee announced her engagement to her boyfriend John Greene last July.

He popped the question on their romantic holiday to Holbox, Mexico.

The couple are set to tie the knot later this summer.