Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary reveals new details about her death

Queen Elizabeth’s final moments were recorded by her devoted private secretary in an extraordinary and moving memo which was revealed today.

Sir Edward Young, her most senior member of staff noted how the queen’s passing was “very peaceful” with “no pain.”

The Queen passed away on September 8, 2022, aged 96.

The historic document was revealed by the Daily Mail today and saw Sir Edward describe the queen’s death as: “Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn’t have been aware of anything. No pain.”

The existence of the historic document, currently lodged in the Royal Archives, has not been made public until now.

It makes up part of the moving insider account of the late monarch’s diligence, bravery and devotion to duty in her final hours and is contained in a highly anticipated biography of the King.

The book is titled Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story and was written by the Daily Mail’s esteemed Royal writer Robert Hardman.

The book is being exclusively launched over four days from today onwards.

The biography also revealed how shortly after Sir Edward wrote his memo, a footman brought up a locked red box of paperwork found at the late Queen’s deathbed.

Upon opening it, the staff discovered two sealed letters: one to Sir Edward himself and the other to her son and heir, now King Charles III.

Although their contents are unlikely ever to be made public, the existence of the letters has showcased that the 96-year-old knew her days on this Earth were limited.

The red box is also said to have contained her last royal order and final piece of paperwork: her choice of candidates for the prestigious Order of Merit for “exceptionally meritorious service” across the Commonwealth.

Hardman acknowledged her dedication to the role and said: “Even on her deathbed, there had been work to do. And she had done it.”

Further insightful revelations from today’s extract included that the King and Queen Camilla spent an hour with the late Queen privately before she passed away.

Princes Anne and the Queen’s senior dresser Angela Kelly, took turns at her bedside, along with the Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie, a long-serving minister who read to her from the Bible.

It also revealed that Charles had the news of his mother’s death broken to him when he was out gathering mushrooms to clear his head.

The King also tried to repeatedly call Prince Harry to break the news of his grandmother’s passing to him personally, but as he was flying to London at the time he could not get reach him.