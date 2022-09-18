Queen Consort Camilla pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I will always remember her smile’

The Queen Consort has recorded a personal tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral.

The British monarch passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, and her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

In her tribute, which will air on BBC this evening, Camilla said: “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

“She’s been part of our lives forever,” she explained. “I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there.”

“It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role.”

The Queen Consort’s words will air just before a national two-minute silence, which is scheduled to begin at 8pm tonight.

Back in February, Queen Elizabeth said she wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles became King.

In a message shared ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, the British monarch said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have that title.

