Prince Harry reveals the unusual location he and Meghan Markle had a first date

Prince Harry has revealed the unusual location he and Meghan Markle had a first date.

The couple were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in early 2016, but didn’t make their first official public appearance together until the 2017 Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex spoke on the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, where he revealed he and Meghan went to a supermarket for one of their first dates to keep their romance private.

He recalled: “The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn’t know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles.”

“There’s people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying ‘hi’.”

“I texted her saying ‘is this the right one’, and she said ‘no you want parchment paper’, and ‘I’m like where’s the parchment paper?!’

“I had baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito. It’s amazing how much chewing gum you see, it’s a mess!”

The 36-year-old announced his engagement to the former Suits star in November 2017, and the couple tired the knot on May 19 the following year.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019 – and are currently expecting their second child, a baby girl.

