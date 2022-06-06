Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the US after Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US, after spending the weekend in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew out of London on Sunday afternoon after with their two children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

According to The Sun, the family-of-four were driven from their Frogmore Cottage residence to the airport in the midst of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

They were later pictured in Santa Barbara, Montecito after arriving via private jet.

While the Sussexes headed home on Sunday, the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place, which included a surprise appearance by Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The monarch was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry and Meghan were spotted out on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, and again at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

However, the couple were absent from the festivities on Saturday, including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess privately celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage.

As the weekend’s festivities drew to a close on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth thanked the public for celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with her.

She said in a statement: “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.”

The Queen continued: “I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

"I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."