Police officer collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

A police officer collapsed during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning.

According to The New York Post, the man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services at Westminster Abbey, and had to be carried away on a stretcher.

The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.

Police officer collapses, carried away on stretcher during Queen's funeral https://t.co/9aogdkzxgU pic.twitter.com/Gx4AkRBGiz — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2022

According to the outlet, the officer collapsed just as guards were starting to change positions.

Prior to being taken away by ambulance, he was helped by two fellow officers.

A few days prior, a royal guard collapsed while watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

JUST IN: Guard collapses while Queen Elizabeth II lies in state pic.twitter.com/gEMrYN0NSC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 14, 2022

Following the Queen’s funeral this morning, the Committal Service will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 4pm.

At 7.30pm on Monday evening, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip during a private family service at the memorial chapel.

They will be buried in the royal vault next to the Queen’s father King George VI and mother.