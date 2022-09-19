Ad
HomeRoyals

Latest Posts

Police officer collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A police officer collapsed during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning.

According to The New York Post, the man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services at Westminster Abbey, and had to be carried away on a stretcher.

The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.

According to the outlet, the officer collapsed just as guards were starting to change positions.

Prior to being taken away by ambulance, he was helped by two fellow officers.

A few days prior, a royal guard collapsed while watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

Following the Queen’s funeral this morning, the Committal Service will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 4pm.

At 7.30pm on Monday evening, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip during a private family service at the memorial chapel.

They will be buried in the royal vault next to the Queen’s father King George VI and mother.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us