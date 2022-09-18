Man charged with public order offence after ‘disturbance’ by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

A man who was arrested in Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, has been charged with a public order offence.

Police had said there were reports of “a disturbance” in the hall on Friday night after a member of the public moved out of the queue of mourners and approached the late British monarch’s coffin.

A parliament spokesman explained that the person “moved out of the queue and towards the catafalque” before they were “removed from the hall and the queue restarted with minimal disruption”.

On Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man who was arrested in Westminster Hall on Friday, September 16, has been charged.”

“Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.”

The man will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19 – the same day as the Queen’s state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

Her eldest son Prince Charles ascended to the throne, and is now known as King Charles III.

You can read about the Queen’s funeral here.