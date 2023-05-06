Kate Middleton displays sweet nod to Princess Diana at the coronation

King Charles III was crowned the new British sovereign today, May 6.

Among those 2,300 in attendance was Prince William, the heir to the throne, his wife Princess Kate and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple and two of their three children arrived at Westminster Abbey just before King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, their eldest son George held an important role in the coronation as one of eight Pages of Honour.

Kate looked regal as she arrived at Westminster Abbey, wearing a royal blue Royal Victorian Order mantle, which had red and white detailing.

Underneath she donned a stunning ivory Alexander McQueen dress.

We Got the First Photos of Kate Middleton at King Charles III’s Coronation Wearing a Sparkly Headpiece https://t.co/uAva7LEmo6 pic.twitter.com/BJ8xrxJFsQ — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 6, 2023

Her elegant leaf-detailled headpiece was created by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

Her daughter Princess Charlotte donned one a similar one to match with her mother.

In a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, whom she never met, Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which were once worn by her.

The mum-of-three also wore the late Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace.