Everything you need to know about King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace in procession, known as The King’s Procession, at 10.20am.

They are expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey at approximately 10.53am – where they will be joined by some 2,300 guests.

The service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will begin at 11am and continue for two hours.

King Charles will officially be crowned the new British monarch at around midday; The Archbishop of Canterbury will place St Edward’s Crown on the 74-year-old’s head, and trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

The newly crowned King and Queen will then return to Buckingham Palace in procession, a 1.3km journey.

The couple will receive a royal salute from the military in the palace gardens at 1.45pm.

Charles and Camilla be joined on the balcony by other members of the Royal Family to watch a flypast at around 2.15pm.

For those who wish to watch the historic occasion from Ireland, RTÉ One will be broadcasting the event from 10am until 2.05pm.

Ray Kennedy will present the coverage, and will be joined by a number of guests.

If you’re looking for even more in-depth coverage of the coronation, BBC One, ITV and Sky will be broadcasting the ceremony from 7am until 3pm.

Check out the confirmed guest list for King Charles’ coronation: Prince Harry Prince Harry will return to the UK to attend his father’s coronation. However, his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the US with the couple’s two children – Archie and Lilibet. It is understood that the Duchess of Sussex decided not to attend the coronation as it falls on Archie’s fourth birthday. Prince William and Princess Kate Prince William, who is heir to the throne, will attend his father’s coronation alongside his wife Kate, The Princess of Wales. The couple are expected to follow behind Charles and Camilla in the royal procession alongside their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 4. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie It is understood that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the British throne, will attend the coronation on Saturday. Their father Prince Andrew, who is Charles’ brother, has also reportedly been invited to the celebrations but their mother Sarah Ferguson will have to watch the coronation at home as she has not received an invitation. Zara and Mike Tindall Zara Tindall, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and niece of King Charles III, is expected to attend the coronation with her husband Mike Tindall. Zara is 20th in the line of succession to the throne. Foreign Royal Family Members Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Dragon King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck will all attend the coronation. Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan will represent Emperor Naruhito at the ceremony. Joanna Lumley Last month, Sky News announced that Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will be attending the coronation service. The actress is reportedly a “close friend” of King Charles, and attended his wedding to Camilla in 2005. Andrew Lloyd Webber Andrew Lloyd Webber will attend Saturday’s coronation, after composing King Charles’ Coronation anthem. It is called Make a Joyful Noise, a Coronation Anthem. Other composers set to attend the event include Paul Mealor, Sarah Class, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman, and Sir Bryn Terfel will also be in attendance to sing a Welsh language song during the ceremony. Jill Biden US President Joe Biden is unable to attend King Charles’ coronation, but he has confirmed that his wife Jill will be there. A statement from The White House, shared last month, reads: “The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.” Ant and Dec I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec will attend the coronation with the Prince’s Trust. The presenting duo are long-time goodwill ambassadors for The King’s charity, and they will be joined on the day by young people supported by the organisation. Amanda Holden Amanda Holden will attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony. The Britain’s Got Talent judge made the guest list after being confirmed as a coach on BBC show ‘Sing for the King’. The show, which will air later this week, sees a very special choir be given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing for the King at the coronation concert. Rose Ayling-Ellis Rose Ayling-Ellis is also a judge on ‘Sing for the King’, and will therefore attend the coronation on Saturday. The EastEnders actress famously won Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021. Motsi Mabuse Dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse, who also appears on ‘Sing for the King’ as an expert, will also be present at King Charles III’s coronation. Bear Grylls Bear Grylls has also been invited to the Coronation. The TV presenter, who is a Chief Scout, is launching the ‘Big Help Out’ in partnership with several national charities in tribute to King Charles’ dedication to public service. Rowan Atkinson Rowan Atkinson will be representing British Acting Royalty at the coronation in Westminster Abbey. Nick Cave In a newsletter to his fans, singer-songwriter Nick Cave revealed he will be attending King Charles’ coronation as part of the Australian delegation. UK politicians Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his living predecessors, Cabinet ministers and leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer will attend the coronation. First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousa and Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill have also accepted invitations to the ceremony. Foreign leaders French president Emmanuel Macron, Chinese vice-president Han Zheng, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will all attend the coronation. Germany and Italy will send their ceremonial presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella, rather than heads of government Olaf Scholz and Giorgia Meloni, to the ceremony. The day after the coronation, there will be a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast by the BBC. The concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.” The Palace announced: “The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.” “The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.” Performers at the concert will include: Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The Coronation Big Lunch will also take place on May 9, where members of the community will be “invited to share food and fun together … in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.” The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 when “members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.” The Palace explained: “The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.” King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September.