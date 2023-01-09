Semi-pro rugby player joins the line-up for the winter series of Love Island

Kai Fagan has joined the line-up for the winter series of Love Island.

The 24-year-old is a PE and science teacher from Manchester, and he also plays semi-professional rugby.

Speaking ahead of his stint in the villa, Kai explained: “I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them.”

When asked how his friends and family would describe him, Kai said: “Chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy. I always put my friends and family first and spend a lot of time with them.”

He added: “I’m a Jamaican citizen. Because of that I played rugby 7s for Jamaica. I play semi-professional rugby now for Burnage RFC. I’ve technically got three different degrees and went to three different unis.”

Tanya Manhenga was also confirmed for the upcoming series of the dating show on Monday morning, with the full line-up being announced later today.

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

