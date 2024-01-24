Former TOWIE star Chloe Sims falls out with sisters as they quit LA for Essex following OnlyFans row

Former TOWIE star Chloe Sims has fallen out with her sisters as they have quit LA and flown back to Essex following an OnlyFans row.

In 2022, sisters Chloe, 42, Frankie, 28 and Demi, 27 left the ITVBe to sign a £1 million contract with OnlyFans TV in an attempt to make it in America.

The family left Essex behind and moved into a luxurious LA mansion to film their show House of Sims which debuted last May.

Although the sisters have not even filmed a year’s content for the show, a huge fight has caused them to cut ties with Chloe.

According to The Sun, the two younger siblings Frankie and Demi recently jetted back to the UK whilst their older siblings remained in LA.

The three siblings involved in the “secret feud” have even erased all traces of each other from their Instagram grids.

A source told The Sun: “Chloe’s fallen out with her sisters big time.”

“They’ve gone their separate ways after a huge fight broke out in LA, where they’d been filming the show.”

“Chloe’s decided to stay out there while Frankie and Demi have left her and headed back home to Essex to pursue their own careers.”

The two younger sisters recently appeared on the On The Record podcast hosted by Chloe Brockett where they hinted at the drama.

In the episode, Frankie said: “This season of House of Sims will be so unexpected. They’re going to be so shocked by what they see.”

“It won’t make sense to anyone now, but once they’ve watched the series I think what I’ve learnt is to create boundaries and not let anyone overstep the boundaries.”

“I’m as easy going. I just want to make everyone happy all the time.”

“My boundaries have been overstepped so many times and I’ve just let it go but now I’m like a whole new woman.”

“If you’re going to treat me in a way I wouldn’t treat you then I won’t have you in my life. That’s my resolution.”

Demi added: “We’ve been on the same path this year, this past year.”

“Having your own opinions, being your own person and your own backbone. This life is really your own life, you’re the main character, so make sure you live it for yourself not other people.”