Fans react as THREE new bombshells enter the Love Island: All Stars villa

Love Island fans were surprised by the arrival of three new bombshells in the All Stars villa during tonight’s episode.

At the end of the show, Joe Garratt from series five walked into the villa arm-in-arm with twins Jess and Eve Gale, who first appeared on series six.

Viewers were particularly excited by Joe’s arrival, as he has history with Molly Smith.

joe and the twins arriving at the end of the episode #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tbtMdVb9EW — tye☁️ (@tyesreality) February 5, 2024

MOLLY HAS HISTORY WITH JOE??? Oh these producers are mad ppl 😭😭😭 #loveislandallstars #loveisland pic.twitter.com/f8gDA0RHTq — Tahliah (@Tahliahxo_) February 5, 2024

In a teaser for tomorrow night’s episode, Joe was seen kissing Molly in a challenge, before Georgia S cheekily asked if that was their first time locking lips.

As we reported earlier today, Joe and Molly have kissed in the past, which could cause trouble for her and Tom Clare, who’s she’s currently coupled up with.

Before his arrival in the villa, a source told The Sun: “Joe and Molly is an interesting one and will have fans reeling.”

“She only split with Callum Jones in September, so either her and Joe snogged over four years ago – before Molly got with Callum on Love Island 2020 – or in the few months since they split.”

“It will blow open the Molly and Callum split once again, after his revelation of sleeping with 16 girls since the break-up shocked the villa.”

Joe shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, in which he was partnered with Lucie Donlan.

Series five also featured popular Islanders like Maura Higgins, Molly-Mae Hague, and Tommy Fury.

Joe’s first stint on the show was marred by controversy, as he was accused of “manipulating” his partner Lucie – which he later denied.

At the time, he responded by saying: “I didn’t manipulate or abuse her. I am gutted that it has been perceived in that way because it wasn’t like that at all.

“I may have worded things wrong and the cameras are on you 24/7. I may have slipped up but I am only human.”