Wordle players RAGE as they lose their streak on ‘impossible’ word

Thousands of Wordle players have lost their streak today, after failing to guess the correct answer for 396.

In the web-based game, players must try to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.

Everyone is given the same word daily, and after 24 hours, the word changes.

Users then share their results on Twitter, revealing if they got the word or not.

Wordle 396 X/6 is trending on the social media platform today, as a lot of people did not guess today’s word correctly, and therefore lost their winning streak.

Take a look at some of their reactions below:

Wordle 396 X/6* ⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 i hate wordle hard mode

i hate wordle hard mode

i hate wordle hard mode

i hate wordle hard mode

i hate wordle hard mode

i hate wordle hard mode

i hate wordle hard mode

i hate wordle hard mode — AlexHD (@unrealAlexHD) July 20, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 My first ever Wordle loss. After half of a year of playing this game every consecutive day and never failing I have finally let myself down. A new streak must begin pic.twitter.com/4mpZxLjsjQ — Discord (@content3_) July 20, 2022

Impossible one today Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩

⬛⬛🟨🟨🟩

🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Jonathan Avis (@Jim_Bowen_Fan) July 19, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛🟨⬛🟨🟩

⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF — Holypunisher (@holypuny) July 20, 2022

Hard mode feels impossible sometimes. Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 — Evan Reidland (@ereidland) July 20, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩

⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩

⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩 Hard one. — Powers™ 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇳🇴 (@spowers_nsw) July 19, 2022

Wordle 396 X/6* 🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟨⬜⬜🟨

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 Noooooooo RIP my streak. Damn you hard mode, you are a cruel master. — Ben Woods (@benwoodsnz) July 19, 2022