Trial of man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy postponed

The trial of the man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy has been postponed.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on January 12, 2022 when she was killed in broad daylight.

Jozef Puska, 32, is accused of her murder – and his trial was scheduled to begin today.

However, the Central Criminal Court heard this morning that the trial will not open for another two weeks, as there will be a requirement for a pre-trial hearing before a jury is selected.

Pre-trial hearings were introduced last year to help trials run more smoothly.

When issues are dealt with in advance, it reduces the number of times a jury has to be sent away for legal argument.

Ashling’s murder sparked an outpour of anger and devastation across the country, as it once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

Last January, thousands of people attended vigils across Ireland to pay their respects to Ashling, and to support all those who knew and loved her.

