SuperValu and Centra launch major fundraising campaign to support Ukraine

SuperValu and Centra have announced the launch of a major fundraising campaign to support people impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

Customers can now donate €2 in-store nationwide via a simple ‘Tap to Donate’ mechanism at the till.

All of the funds donated from SuperValu and Centra will go directly to help fund the immediate humanitarian response through the Irish Red Cross.

Crisis Appeal. You can tap to Donate €2 to the @irishredcross in your local SuperValu store from today with 100% of all donations going to the @irishredcross .

We, as a company, will be donating €250,000 to our charity partners Red Cross and UNICEF pic.twitter.com/HX9fW4lD77 — SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) March 2, 2022

In addition to the fundraising campaign, Musgrave will donate an additional €250,000 to the Irish Red Cross and Unicef.

Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu and Centra said, “Our colleagues and customers across our stores, along with the rest of the nation, are keen to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

“Our charity partner, the Irish Red Cross, will ensure that aid can be delivered to those most in need as the crisis unfolds. We are making a contribution of €250,000 and encouraging customers to donate €2 at the till via our ‘Tap to Donate’ facility.”

Crisis Appeal. You can tap to Donate €2 to the @irishredcross in your local Centra store from today with 100% of all donations going to the Irish Red Cross.

We, as a company, will be donating €250,000 to our charity partners Red Cross and UNICEF pic.twitter.com/gzdRwprtNr — Centra Ireland (@CentraIRL) March 2, 2022

“We will ensure 100% of the money raised by our customers will be sent to those who need it most. The people of Ukraine are very much in the thoughts of us all here at SuperValu and Centra,” Ian added.

Commenting on the appeal, Secretary General of the Irish Red Cross Liam O’Dwyer said: “We would like to thank the Irish people along with customers and staff of SuperValu and Centra for their generosity and quick response to this crisis.”

“Cash donations allow us to respond as quickly as possible on the ground to ensure the donations can make an impact to those who need it most.”